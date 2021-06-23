Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 121,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

