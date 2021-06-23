Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,240 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1,347.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $356.14 million, a PE ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.