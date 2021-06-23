Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $227,000 Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

