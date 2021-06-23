Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,952 shares of company stock worth $236,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

