Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 123,690 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 470.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,690 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

