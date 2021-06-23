Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 172,336 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

