Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $7.17 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,404 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NEP stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

