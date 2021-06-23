Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178,594 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $375,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

