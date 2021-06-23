Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 30965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

