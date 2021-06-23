Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -1.61.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Research analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

