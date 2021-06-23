Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ARTL stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 117.29 and a quick ratio of 82.93. The company has a market capitalization of £101.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.25. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.88 ($2.32).

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

