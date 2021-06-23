AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,014 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.31. 249,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

