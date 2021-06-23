AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 23,263 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

PRU traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. 35,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

