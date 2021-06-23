AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 225.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,179 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for 0.8% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. 332,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,772,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

