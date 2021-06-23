AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 246.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.53. 20,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,331. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

