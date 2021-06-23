AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210,524 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,541,000 after acquiring an additional 137,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $179,560,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,770. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

