AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.73.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

