Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,122 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOSOU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VOSOU opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.