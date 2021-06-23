Alpine Global Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 182.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,324 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 156,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,226 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEPT opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

