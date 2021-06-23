Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $257,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after buying an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,206,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,292,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $284,128.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $639.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

