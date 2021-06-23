Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

