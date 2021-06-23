Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $430,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 261.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $22,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.