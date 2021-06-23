Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,098 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

NYSE:LAC opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.