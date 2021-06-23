Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PHAS opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

PHAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.