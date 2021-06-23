AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATGFF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

AltaGas stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 4,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

