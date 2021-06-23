AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00. The company traded as high as C$25.83 and last traded at C$25.80, with a volume of 49235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.71. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

