Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $62.77. 219,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

