Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.91. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

