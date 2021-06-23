Amalgamated Bank Has $3.48 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $592.96. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,239. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.31 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $596.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

