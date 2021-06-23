Amalgamated Bank Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 370,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,842,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 332,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.73.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

