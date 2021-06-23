Amalgamated Bank Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

SCHW traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. 35,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

