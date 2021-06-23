Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,533 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,476,000 after purchasing an additional 191,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 291.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.