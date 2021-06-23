Amalgamated Bank Sells 262 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,316,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $824.13. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,973. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $744.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

