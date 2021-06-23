Amalgamated Bank Sells 481 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $360.35. 1,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $360.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

