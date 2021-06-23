Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.15.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

