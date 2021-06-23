Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chartist Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,312.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

