Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

Shares of AMBA traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,542. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.77.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.