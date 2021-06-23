AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,483. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 167,992,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,769,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.