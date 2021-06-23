Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

