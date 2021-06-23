American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,375,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $335,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

AXP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.87. 18,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

