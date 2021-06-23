American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 180,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,655. The company has a market capitalization of $739.53 million, a PE ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,340 shares of company stock worth $2,318,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Software in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 1,397.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

