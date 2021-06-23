American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,116,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $266,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.39. 20,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

