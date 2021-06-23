AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,962. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $96.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after buying an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

