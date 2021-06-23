Analysts Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 86,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,542. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.