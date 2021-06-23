Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.31. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,809. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

