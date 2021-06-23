Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the lowest is $2.68. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

NYSE:DHI opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.58. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

