Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.45). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

EB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 696,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

