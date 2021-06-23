Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). NovoCure also reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.43. 794,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,611. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,040.46 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $228.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.95.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

