Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $409.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.60 million. PTC reported sales of $351.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in PTC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

