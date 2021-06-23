Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.40. 666,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

